US sends diplomat to try to calm Israel-Palestinian violence

The United States is sending a diplomat to urge Israelis and Palestinians to calm "harrowing" violence, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, saying Israel had a particular responsibility to avoid civilian casualties. "The images that came out overnight are harrowing," Blinken said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:46 IST
US sends diplomat to try to calm Israel-Palestinian violence

The United States is sending a diplomat to urge Israelis and Palestinians to calm "harrowing" violence, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday, saying Israel had a particular responsibility to avoid civilian casualties.

"The images that came out overnight are harrowing," Blinken said. "I have asked Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hady Amr to go to the region immediately to meet with Israelis and Palestinians … he will urge, on my behalf and on behalf of President (Joe) Biden, a de-escalation of violence." Israel said it killed 16 members of the Hamas military wing in a air strike on Gaza on Wednesday and Palestinian militants rained rockets into Israel as global concern mounted over their most intense hostilities in years.

Blinken said both sides must reduce violence. He drew a distinction between "a terrorist organization, Hamas, that is indiscriminately raining down rockets in fact targeting civilians, and Israel’s response, defending itself." However, he placed a particular responsibility on Israel, saying "I think Israel has an extra burden in trying to do everything they possibly can to avoid civilian casualties, even as it is rightfully responding in defense of the people." (Reporting By Humeyra Pamuk, Doina Chiacu, Simon Lewis and Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Peter Graff)

