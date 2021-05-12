Left Menu

Basic issues of people concerning COVID-19 have not solved, says Rahul

Alleging that basic problems of people concerning COVID-19 have not been solved, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that sad news stemming from pandemic is coming repeatedly and those who have accountability were "hiding somewhere".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:23 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Alleging that basic problems of people concerning COVID-19 have not been solved, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that sad news stemming from pandemic is coming repeatedly and those who have accountability were "hiding somewhere". Gandhi, who has been slamming the BJP-led government over its COVID-19 management, accused the central government of "cruelty" and asked how long will citizens bear it.

"Sad news is coming again and again. The basic problems have not yet been solved. How long will our countrymen bear the cruelty of the central government during this pandemic? Those who have accountability are hiding somewhere," Gandhi said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, he referred to a news article which talked of Central Government's alleged push towards positive news. "The false consolation of positive thinking is a joke on health workers and families who have lost loved ones and are facing oxygen-hospital-drug shortages. Putting your head in the sand is not positive, it is cheating the countrymen," he said.

Meanwhile, twelve opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Hemant Soren and Akhilesh Yadav wrote a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slamming the government over its handling of the COVID-19 situation and demanding free, universal mass vaccination campaign across the country, stopping construction of Central Vista project and repeal of three new farm laws. The letter said the COVID-19 pandemic in the country "has assumed unprecedented dimensions of a human catastrophe" and said the government should invoke compulsory licensing to expand domestic vaccine production and use all money in PM Cares Fund to buy more vaccines, oxygen and medical equipment required.

The leaders also accused the government of ignoring their suggestions and said it had compounded the situation to reach "such an apocalyptic human tragedy". "We have repeatedly in the past drawn your attention, independently and jointly, to the various measures that are absolutely imperative for the central government to undertake and implement. Unfortunately, your government has either ignored or refused all these suggestions. This only compounded the situation to reach such an apocalyptic human tragedy," the letter said. (ANI)

