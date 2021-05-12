Left Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr on May 14, Kerala to celebrate it on Thursday

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday across India barring Kerala amid COVID-19 restrictions.In Kerala, the festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan will be celebrated on Thursday.Clerics in Delhi including Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Ahmed Bukhari, said the moon was not sighted on Wednesday and hence the festival of Eid will be on May 14.Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid Mufti Mukarram Ahmed also announced that the moon was not sighted this evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:26 IST
Eid-ul-Fitr on May 14, Kerala to celebrate it on Thursday

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday across India barring Kerala amid COVID-19 restrictions.

In Kerala, the festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan will be celebrated on Thursday.

Clerics in Delhi including Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Ahmed Bukhari, said the moon was not sighted on Wednesday and hence the festival of Eid will be on May 14.

Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid Mufti Mukarram Ahmed also announced that the moon was not sighted this evening. Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind, after its meeting announced that moon sighting was not reported from Delhi or any other part of the country, its secretary Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi said. All religious leaders have appealed to the Muslims to adhere to COVID protocols and offer their Eid prayers at home. Top Muslim clerics in Kerala including Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Kanthapuram A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar and leaders of Samastha Kerala Jamiat-ul-Ulema said Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the state on Thursday as the 30-day fasting completed on Wednesday.

They had issued a statement on Tuesday saying the moon was not sighted.

Greeting Muslims of the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Eid-ul-Fitr shares the message of humanity, unity and compassion. ''Let it help us to overcome the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. Greetings to all of you for observing the month of Ramadan in tune with the Covid induced restrictions,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan to issue global tender for COVID-19 vaccines from abroad

The Rajasthan government will purchase vaccines from abroad to speed up the coronavirus vaccination process in the state and a global tender will be issued for the same.Along with this, the government has also approved direct purchase of co...

Madhya Pradesh gearing up for third wave of COVID-19: Minister

Claiming that the second wave of COVID-19 has slowed down in Madhya Pradesh, state minister Dr Prabhu Ram Choudhary on Wednesday said that in view of the threat of the third wave, the government has started enhancing its basic infrastructur...

Jaishankar speaks to foreign ministers of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, focusing on the coronavirus pandemic. Following his conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Jaisha...

Indian Navy to contribute with its 'full might' in these difficult times: Navy Chief on COVID-19

India is perhaps facing the biggest humanitarian challenge after the Independence because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Indian Navy will collectively rise to confront the adversity facing the nation, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021