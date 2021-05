Eid-ul-Fitr on May 14, Kerala to celebrate it on Thursday

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday across India barring Kerala amid COVID-19 restrictions.

In Kerala, the festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramzan will be celebrated on Thursday.

Clerics in Delhi including Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Ahmed Bukhari, said the moon was not sighted on Wednesday and hence the festival of Eid will be on May 14.

Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid Mufti Mukarram Ahmed also announced that the moon was not sighted this evening. Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee, Imarat-e-Sharaiyah-Hind, after its meeting announced that moon sighting was not reported from Delhi or any other part of the country, its secretary Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi said. All religious leaders have appealed to the Muslims to adhere to COVID protocols and offer their Eid prayers at home. Top Muslim clerics in Kerala including Panakkad Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, Kanthapuram A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar and leaders of Samastha Kerala Jamiat-ul-Ulema said Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the state on Thursday as the 30-day fasting completed on Wednesday.

They had issued a statement on Tuesday saying the moon was not sighted.

Greeting Muslims of the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Eid-ul-Fitr shares the message of humanity, unity and compassion. ''Let it help us to overcome the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. Greetings to all of you for observing the month of Ramadan in tune with the Covid induced restrictions,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)