Left Menu

Maha: Teacher who was on poll duty, three family members die due to COVID-19

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:41 IST
Maha: Teacher who was on poll duty, three family members die due to COVID-19

Days after doing election duty for the Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly bypoll of April 17, a 52- year-old teacher succumbed to coronavirus infection in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

The pandemic also claimed the lives of his parents and an aunt, leaving the family devastated in the space of just four days.

Pramod Mane, a resident of Gherdi village in Solapur's Sangola tehsil, was assigned duty during the byelection.

Before that he was part of teams tracing contacts of COVID-19 patients in the area.

''He was on COVID-19-related duty for the last several days. So it is difficult to say if he contracted the infection because of election duty....we can not establish how he got infected,'' said Dr Pravin Mane, his brother.

What is certain is that the family members -- wife, son, parents and aunt -- caught infection because of him, Dr Mane said.

''When he returned home, I was with him in our village.

On the same day he complained of shivering and fever and tested positive on April 24,'' Pravin said.

He was first admitted to a hospital in Sangola and later in Mumbai.

''I also shifted all others in the family (who had got infected) to a hospital in Mumbai by sending cardiac ambulance over three to four days. But despite best possible treatment, my brother succumbed on May 4. Next day our aunt passed away, on May 6 and 7 father and mother died,'' Pravin said.

He was arranging the last rites and also running from pillar to post to get plasma and medication for otherfamily members, Pravin recalled.

Pramod suffered from diabetes and could have refused to do election duty citing the condition, Pravin added.

Incidentally, Bharat Bhalke, the NCP MLA whose death necessitated the byelection, had died due to COVID-19 complications in November last year.

Gajanan Gurav, returning officer for the by-poll, said another person, a peon-rank employee, who too was on election duty, died due to COVID-19 on April 30.

The administration has sent proposals for giving compensation to their families to the Election Commission, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan to issue global tender for COVID-19 vaccines from abroad

The Rajasthan government will purchase vaccines from abroad to speed up the coronavirus vaccination process in the state and a global tender will be issued for the same.Along with this, the government has also approved direct purchase of co...

Madhya Pradesh gearing up for third wave of COVID-19: Minister

Claiming that the second wave of COVID-19 has slowed down in Madhya Pradesh, state minister Dr Prabhu Ram Choudhary on Wednesday said that in view of the threat of the third wave, the government has started enhancing its basic infrastructur...

Jaishankar speaks to foreign ministers of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, focusing on the coronavirus pandemic. Following his conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Jaisha...

Indian Navy to contribute with its 'full might' in these difficult times: Navy Chief on COVID-19

India is perhaps facing the biggest humanitarian challenge after the Independence because of the coronavirus pandemic and the Indian Navy will collectively rise to confront the adversity facing the nation, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021