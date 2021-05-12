Citing HC order, Samajwadi Party urges UP govt to pay Rs 1 crore to kin of polling officers who died of coronavirus

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation for the families of those teachers, officers and employees who died due to coronavirus while on duty during the recently held panchayat elections in the state.

''As per the Allahabad High Court's decision, UP government should provide Rs 1 crore compensation to the family members of those teachers, officers and employees who died due to coronavirus during panchayat poll duty,'' Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Why should government employees and the public have to pay by giving their lives due to the fault of the BJP government,'' he questioned.

The Allahabad High Court had on Tuesday asked the state government and the state election commission to rethink the amount of compensation for families of polling officers, who died due to COVID-19 during panchayat elections, observing that the amount must at least be to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Siddharth Verma and Justice Ajit Kumar had made this observation while hearing a public interest litigation on the spread of the pandemic in the state and conditions of quarantine centres.

''To compensate the loss of life of the family's bread earner and that too because of a deliberate act on part of the State and the State Election Commission to force them to perform duties in absence of RT-PCR support, the compensation must be at least to the tune of Rs 1 crore. We hope that the State Election Commission and the government will rethink the amount of compensation and come back to us on the next date fixed,'' it observed.

Earlier in a statement, Yadav said the state government, which has claimed that the World Health Organization (WHO) has lauded its COVID-19 management, has not hesitated from using unethical ways to hide its ''failures''.

Yadav said the BJP government, which has ''fudged'' the figures of COVID casualties, is not even pained by the sight of bodies flowing in the Ganga river and patients dying at the doorstep of hospitals.

''It would have been better had the chief minister informed us as regards when the poor people will be vaccinated and when action will be taken against those indulging in hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen cylinders, injections and medicines,'' he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said if the state government cannot provide free COVID vaccines to all, then after coming to power in 2022, the SP will inoculate everyone in the state for free.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday had said that the WHO has praised the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government in UP in tackling the pandemic.

''You may or may not have seen today's news. The World Health Organization has praised the work of the Uttar Pradesh government. It is not a small thing,'' Singh, who represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha, had said here.

In a tweet on Monday, the WHO said, ''In #India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh, the state gov. has initiated house-to-house active case-finding of #COVID19 in rural areas to contain transmission by testing people with symptoms for rapid isolation, disease management & contact tracing.'' SP MLC Ashutosh Sinha, who hails from Varanasi, said, ''The BJP government has miserably failed in managing the COVID situation in the state. Black-marketing of Remdesivir injections is rampant. The demand for 'kafan' (a piece of cloth used to wrap a dead body) is currently higher than that for clothes in Varanasi. People are even paying bribes at the crematoria to expedite the last rites of their near and dear ones.'' Congress leader from Mathura Pradeep Mathur told PTI that when the elected public representatives are finding it difficult to get beds in hospitals, the plight of the common man is easily imaginable. ''The BJP government has failed and it must relinquish office,'' he said.

