COVID vaccination drive faltering in several states due to vaccine shortage; Maha, Delhi say companies unable to meet demand

As states face an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Maharashtra on Wednesday decided to suspend its drive to vaccinate people in the age group of 18 to 44 while Delhi also temporarily shut Covaxin administering centres for them as it has run out of stocks.

The Tamil Nadu government was the latest to announce global tenders for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, while the Rajasthan government was also mulling a similar step. Uttarakhand officials said the state will import 20 lakh doses of Sputnik vaccine over the next two months.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi have already opted for global tender to meet their needs.

Amid demands to ramp up domestic supply, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech have submitted to the Centre their production plan for the next four months, informing that they can scale it up to 10 crore and 7.8 crore doses respectively by August, official sources said.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), are currently being used in India's inoculation drive against the coronavirus.

While the vaccination drive appeared to be faltering in several states, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urged them to first focus more on second dose vaccinations.

He stressed that India is the fastest country globally to reach the landmark of administering 17 crore doses in 114 days.

The minister pointed out that of this, while 13.66 crore people have been administered the first dose, the second dose has been administered to only to 3.86 crore, the ministry said.

''Hence, it is very important that we first focus more on second dose vaccinations. States should not lose sight of those who are to get the second dose of the COVID vaccine.

''Seventy percent ought to be allocated to meet the requirement of the second dose, while 30 percent ought to be reserved for the first dose,'' he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said SII has informed it that it would be able to provide 1.5 crore Covishield vaccines to the state only May 20 onwards.

''There is no sufficient supply of vaccine vials by the Centre for inoculation of above-45 age group people. Hence, the state cabinet decided to divert the stock, purchased for the 18-44 age group, for the above-45 age group. Therefore, we are suspending the inoculation of the 18-44 age group for some period,'' Tope said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Bharat Biotech has informed the Delhi government that it cannot provide ''additional'' Covaxin doses to the national capital.

The stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished and as a result around 100 vaccination centres set up in 17 schools have been closed, he said.

The national capital received 2.67 lakh more doses of Covishield on Tuesday evening and there are 4.18 lakh Covishield doses left for people in the 18-44 age group which can last up to nine days, AAP leader Atishi said.

“The Covaxin manufacturer has in a letter said that it cannot provide Delhi government vaccines due to unavailability, under the instruction of concerned government official. It means that the central government is controlling the supply of the vaccine,'' Sisodia said.

However, Joint Secretary in the Union health ministry Lav Agarwal on Tuesday denied that the Centre had any role to play in the purchase of vaccines by the states.

Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said the company has already dispatched Covaxin lots to 18 states on May 10 and said it was disheartening to listen to some states complaining about Bharat Biotech's intentions regarding the supply of COVID vaccine.

“50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24x7 for U,'' she said in a tweet.

The Tamil Nadu government said an allocation of about 13 lakh vaccine doses to the state is not sufficient to cover all those in the 18-45 age group.

Hence, ''the government has decided to go in for global bids to procure vaccines,'' an official The Rajasthan government is exploring the possibility of purchasing COVID-19 vaccines from other countries through global tenders, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, however, said it would have been better if the central government had procured the vaccines by floating global tenders and distributing them to states.

The Odisha government informed the Centre that about 22 lakh people in the state are waiting for the second shot and therefore the state requires at least 25 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The state's Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das, who joined a virtual meeting of Vardhan , said that the state has been facing an acute shortage of vaccines.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Kerala also urged the Centre to provide more vaccines.

Chief Minister P Vijayan underlined the need for prioritising the vaccination of those in the 18 to 45 age group from the vaccine ordered by the state as there is not enough stock for everyone to be vaccinated in one go.

The issue of shortage of vaccines has been used by parties like the Congress, Shiv Sena and the AAP to target the BJP-led central government. They have blamed the current situation on the export of vaccines to other countries early this year.

The ruling BJP, however, accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday of spreading misinformation on India's vaccination programme and said over 84 percent of the vaccine doses sent abroad were part of the commercial and licensing liabilities of the two Indian manufacturers.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said 1.07 crore vaccine doses sent abroad were India's aid to different countries and noted that of those, 78.5 lakh were dispatched to seven neighbouring countries.

A safer neighbourhood is good for India too, he added Meanwhile, leaders of 12 opposition parties wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a free mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus among other steps in the wake of the COVID crisis.

''Procure vaccines centrally from all available sources - global and domestic. Immediately begin a free, universal mass vaccination campaign across the country. Invoke compulsory licensing to expand domestic vaccine production. Spend budgetary allocation of Rs 35,000 crores for the vaccines,'' the leaders said in their letter.

The signatories to the joint letter include Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister and JDS leader H D Deve Gowda and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Others include chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), MK Stalin (DMK), and Hemant Soren (JMM).

Also on Wednesday, the Bombay High Court reiterated its earlier order of April 22 in which it asked the Union government to relook at its decision to not initiate a door-to-door vaccination.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 17.70 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.

