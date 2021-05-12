Left Menu

Pro-Russian lawmaker leaves Ukraine prosecutors after reading charges

Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday put Medvedchuk under formal suspicion for high treason as part of a crackdown on his circle that has fuelled tensions between Kyiv and Moscow. Prosecutors have said they are seeking to detain the opposition party leader and businessman on suspicion of treason and the attempted plundering of national resources in Crimea, the territory that was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 23:08 IST
Pro-Russian lawmaker leaves Ukraine prosecutors after reading charges

Viktor Medvedchuk, the Kremlin's most prominent ally in Ukraine, left the office of the Prosecutor General on Wednesday after reading the charges against him without being detained, Interfax news agency reported. Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday put Medvedchuk under formal suspicion for high treason as part of a crackdown on his circle that has fuelled tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.

Prosecutors have said they are seeking to detain the opposition party leader and businessman on suspicion of treason and the attempted plundering of national resources in Crimea, the territory that was annexed by Russia in 2014. "I read (the suspicion) and took a copy," Interfax quoted Medvedchuk as saying after leaving the prosecutors' office.

"The accusations are unfounded, unsubstantiated and, in general, they can be called political," he added. Medvedchuk's party has said the treason investigation and raids on his home were revenge for the politician's exposure of the government's failings. In a separate statement, Medvedchuk said the treason case was "fabricated."

"Today Medvedchuk is the most annoying element for the authorities," Medvedchuk's party co-chair, Vadym Rabinovich, said in a statement. "The accusations that were brought against him are erroneous and criminal." Tuesday's move was part of a widening crackdown against Medvedchuk that began in February when he and associates were put under sanctions by Ukraine's president and three television channels owned by an ally were forced off air.

It comes after months of tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over a build-up of Russian troops on Ukraine's eastern border and rising clashes in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin has sharply criticised the crackdown on Medvedchuk. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday Moscow would not interfere in Medvedchuk's case, but that it is "watching this in the most careful way and would like to make sure that there are no political motives behind this case."

Medvedchuk is a Ukrainian citizen but has close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has said the Russian leader is godfather to his daughter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. safety agency opens probe of Tesla fatal crash in California

The National Highway Traffic Safety Agency NHTSA said on Wednesday it is opening a safety probe into a fatal May 5 Tesla crash near Fontana, California.Local media had reported the Tesla driver was killed and two others injured when the Tes...

Russia urges 'quartet' meet on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that a meeting of four international mediators for resolving the intensifying Israeli-Palestinian conflict is urgently required.Israel said it killed 16 members of the Hamas armed win...

Top Israeli rabbi urges restraint amid reports of Jews attacking Arab citizens

One of Israels two chief rabbis appealed for restraint on Wednesday as media reported a spread of street attacks by Jews on members of the countrys Arab minority, some of whom have mounted violent protests in solidarity with Gaza Palestinia...

Police: Woman posed as student to promote Instagram page

A 28-year-old woman who wanted to promote her Instagram page attempted to blend in with students at a Miami-area high school, police said.Mondays stunt at American Senior High School landed Audrey Francisquini in jail, where shes facing cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021