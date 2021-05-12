Maha: Bullets fired outside NCP MLA's office in Pimpri, none hurt

A civic contractor's manager allegedly fired around three bullets on the premises of NCP leader and Pimpri MLA Anna Bansode's office on Wednesday afternoon in Pimpri Chinchwad township near here following a heated argument and brawl, police said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said, adding that they were trying to find out if the bullets were aimed at Bansode or some other person.

The incident occurred around 2 pm in Pimpri, he said.

Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash said the incident took place following an argument between the contractor's manager and Bansode's men.

''The manager of the contractor had come to Bansode's office, where an argument broke out between him and the MLA's men. Soon it led to a brawl and the former allegedly fired multiple shots,'' he said.

He added that nobody was injured in the firing.

''Our police teams have reached the spot and the sequence of event is being investigated and the person, who allegedly opened the fire, has been detained,'' Prakash said.

Pimpri Chinchwad police said a complaint has been received from the MLA's office about the firing incident.

''We have obtained the CCTV footage of the MLA's office in Pimpri. Since the CCTV footage is blurred, we are probing it with the help of experts,'' the commissioner said.

He added that the opposite party (the civic contractor) has alleged that his two people were assaulted in their office by some unidentified people on Tuesday.

''There is a likelihood that both the incidents (yesterday's attack and today's firing) have some connection and we are investigating,'' he added.

When asked whether the firing was aimed at anyone, he said that according to the complaint received from the MLA's office, the manager was pushed outside the legislator's office after the brawl and he allegedly fired shots outside.

''As I said that the CCTV is blurred, we could see there is a brawl, shots are being heard, but person firing is not seen,'' Prakash said.

Meanwhile, Bansode said that his personal assistant has been calling the supervisor (manager) of the contractor to provide two of his men work within his firm.

''Today, the supervisor of the contractor came to my office along with two more people and spoke to me inside my cabin here. I told him to give up the issue. After coming out of my cabin, he directly opened fire,'' he claimed.

The MLA also claimed that after he fired shots and one of which was aimed at him.

''After he fired shots, my men caught hold of him and thrashed him,'' the MLA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)