Left Menu

Maha: Bullets fired outside NCP MLA's office in Pimpri, none hurt

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-05-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 23:45 IST
Maha: Bullets fired outside NCP MLA's office in Pimpri, none hurt

A civic contractor's manager allegedly fired around three bullets on the premises of NCP leader and Pimpri MLA Anna Bansode's office on Wednesday afternoon in Pimpri Chinchwad township near here following a heated argument and brawl, police said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, police said, adding that they were trying to find out if the bullets were aimed at Bansode or some other person.

The incident occurred around 2 pm in Pimpri, he said.

Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash said the incident took place following an argument between the contractor's manager and Bansode's men.

''The manager of the contractor had come to Bansode's office, where an argument broke out between him and the MLA's men. Soon it led to a brawl and the former allegedly fired multiple shots,'' he said.

He added that nobody was injured in the firing.

''Our police teams have reached the spot and the sequence of event is being investigated and the person, who allegedly opened the fire, has been detained,'' Prakash said.

Pimpri Chinchwad police said a complaint has been received from the MLA's office about the firing incident.

''We have obtained the CCTV footage of the MLA's office in Pimpri. Since the CCTV footage is blurred, we are probing it with the help of experts,'' the commissioner said.

He added that the opposite party (the civic contractor) has alleged that his two people were assaulted in their office by some unidentified people on Tuesday.

''There is a likelihood that both the incidents (yesterday's attack and today's firing) have some connection and we are investigating,'' he added.

When asked whether the firing was aimed at anyone, he said that according to the complaint received from the MLA's office, the manager was pushed outside the legislator's office after the brawl and he allegedly fired shots outside.

''As I said that the CCTV is blurred, we could see there is a brawl, shots are being heard, but person firing is not seen,'' Prakash said.

Meanwhile, Bansode said that his personal assistant has been calling the supervisor (manager) of the contractor to provide two of his men work within his firm.

''Today, the supervisor of the contractor came to my office along with two more people and spoke to me inside my cabin here. I told him to give up the issue. After coming out of my cabin, he directly opened fire,'' he claimed.

The MLA also claimed that after he fired shots and one of which was aimed at him.

''After he fired shots, my men caught hold of him and thrashed him,'' the MLA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

A man suspected of shooting three people in New Yorks Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, was arrested Wednesday in Florida, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody near...

COVID: 800 oxygen-supported beds added in Jammu region to enhance capacity

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has added nearly 800 more oxygen-supported beds in the region in a week to augment the existing bed capacity amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Wednesday.Meanwhile, bed capacity in two maj...

U.S. safety agency opens probe of Tesla fatal crash in California

The National Highway Traffic Safety Agency NHTSA said on Wednesday it is opening a safety probe into a fatal May 5 Tesla crash near Fontana, California.Local media had reported the Tesla driver was killed and two others injured when the Tes...

Russia urges 'quartet' meet on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that a meeting of four international mediators for resolving the intensifying Israeli-Palestinian conflict is urgently required.Israel said it killed 16 members of the Hamas armed win...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021