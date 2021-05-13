Biden spoke to Netanyahu, believes conflict will conclude soon

Biden spoke to Netanyahu, believes conflict will conclude soonReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 02:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden sounded an optimistic tone on Wednesday about violence between Israelis and Palestinians concluding soon after he had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"My expectation and hope is this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself," Biden told reporters at the White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
