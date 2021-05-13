Biden urges parents to get kids vaccinated after CDC panel OKs Pfizer vaccine

Biden urges parents to get kids vaccinated after CDC panel OKs Pfizer vaccineReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 02:20 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 02:18 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged parents to get their children vaccinated after a government advisory panel authorized the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.
"Now that vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and up, and I encourage their parents to make sure they get the shot," Biden said. "This is one more giant step on our fight against the pandemic." A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel on Wednesday backed use of the vaccine for younger adolescents in a unanimous vote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- Biden
- Centers for Disease Control
- Pfizer's
ALSO READ
Elon Musk says U.S. SEC is sometimes 'too close' to Wall Street hedge funds
Australia to upgrade military bases, expand wargames with U.S.
Top U.S. trade negotiator discussed vaccine ramp-up with Novavax exec
Guatemalan civil society warns U.S. that 'forced migration' will not stop until impunity rooted out
Science News Roundup: U.S. FCC approves SpaceX satellite; Musk trolls Bezos as space race between world's richest men and more