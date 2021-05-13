Biden, in call with Netanyahu, supports Israel's right to defend itself

U.S. President Joe Biden in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday conveyed his unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself and encouraged "restoring a sustainable calm" following intense hostilities between Israel and Palestinians, the White House said.

Biden "condemned the rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv," the White House said in a statement.

"He also conveyed the United States' encouragement of a pathway toward restoring a sustainable calm," the statement said.

