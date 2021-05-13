Left Menu

Brazil poll shows Lula beating Bolsonaro soundly in 2022

Brazil's former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would handily defeat far-right President Jair Bolsonaro by 55% to 32% in a run-off vote if the 2022 elections were held today, showed a survey by pollster Datafolha published on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 03:11 IST
Brazil's former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would handily defeat far-right President Jair Bolsonaro by 55% to 32% in a run-off vote if the 2022 elections were held today, showed a survey by pollster Datafolha published on Wednesday. In a first-round vote, Lula would get 41% of votes compared to 23% for Bolsonaro, the poll showed, while no other potential challengers polled above 7%. If no presidential candidate gets more than 50% of Brazil's first-round vote next October, the top two finishers advance to a second-round run off.

Lula, who recovered his political rights after corruption convictions against him were annulled this year, is expected to challenge Bolsonaro's re-election next year, although he has not declared he is running. Datafolha polled 2,071 Brazilians in person between May 11-12. The survey has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

