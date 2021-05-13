Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Former U.S. prosecutor named United Auto Workers monitor

A former federal prosecutor and special inspector general who oversaw a $700 billion U.S. government bailout fund was named on Wednesday as the independent monitor to oversee the United Auto Workers union. The appointment of Neil Barofsky, now a lawyer at Jenner & Block, was approved by U.S. District Judge David Lawson.

White supremacist groups pose rising U.S. threat, Garland says

Domestic violent extremist groups, particularly white supremacists, pose a growing threat to the United States, Attorney General Merrick Garland told a Senate panel on Wednesday. "The threat of lethality is higher than it ever was ... I have not seen a more dangerous threat to democracy than the invasion of the U.S. Capitol" by rioters on Jan. 6, said Garland, who as a prosecutor led the investigation into the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people.

Biden sees infrastructure compromise, despite Republican 'red line' on taxes

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he sees room for a compromise on his proposal for trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending after meeting with Republican leaders but will move forward without the opposition party if necessary.

In their first White House meeting since Biden, a Democrat, took office in January, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy signaled a willingness to work with the president on infrastructure but drew the line at tax increases.

Trump wanted troops to protect his supporters at Jan. 6 rally

President Donald Trump wanted National Guard troops in Washington to protect his supporters at a Jan. 6 rally that ended with them attacking the U.S. Capitol, leaving five dead, Trump's former Pentagon chief testified on Wednesday. Former Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller told a House of Representatives panel that he spoke with Trump on Jan. 3, three days before the now-former president's fiery speech that preceded the violence and led to his second impeachment.

Republican leaders say infrastructure deal possible but can't include tax hike

The top Republican leaders in congress emerged from a White House meeting on Wednesday optimistic that a bipartisan agreement can be reached on a jobs and infrastructure package but warned that it can not include any raising of taxes as U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed. "You won't find any Republicans who are gonna go raise takes," House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters.

Biden urges parents to get kids vaccinated after CDC panel OKs Pfizer vaccine

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged parents to get their children vaccinated after a government advisory panel authorized the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. "Now that vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and up, and I encourage their parents to make sure they get the shot," Biden said. "This is one more giant step on our fight against the pandemic."

Panicked drivers in Southeast U.S. swarm pumps, ignore pleas to stop hoarding

Drivers in the U.S. Southeast formed lines on Wednesday to fill up tanks from the dwindling number of retail gas stations with fuel to sell, disregarding government pleas not to hoard as the shutdown of the nation's biggest fuel pipeline entered its sixth day. "If I don't have gas, I don't work," said Ronald Ross, 47, a DoorDash driver in Atlanta, as he fueled up his Chevy sedan.

Suspect in New York Times Square shootings arrested in Florida

The man wanted in the weekend shooting of three bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, in New York's Times Square was arrested near Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday after an intensive manhunt, New York police officials said. "While there is no joy today, there is justice," New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told a briefing, adding he had promised the girl's father the shooter would be found.

Cheney ousted by U.S. House Republicans, but will seek re-election

House of Representatives Republicans on Wednesday ejected Liz Cheney from their leadership ranks as punishment for repudiating former U.S. President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election, but she remained defiant and made plans to seek re-election to Congress. Her ouster from her party's No. 3 post in the Democratic-led House unfolded in mere minutes in a closed-door meeting. The action signaled that Trump, despite losing to Democrat Joe Biden in November, has solidified his hold over House Republicans as he jockeys to play a major role in the 2022 congressional elections and flirts with running for president again in 2024.

Minnesota judge finds aggravating factors in George Floyd murder

A Minnesota judge has ruled that aggravating factors were involved in the killing of George Floyd, opening the possibility of a longer sentence for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman convicted of his murder last month. A jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty of second and third-degree murder and manslaughter after hearing three weeks of testimony in a highly publicized trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.

