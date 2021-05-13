Biden's climate envoy Kerry to visit Italy, Britain, Germany

Biden's climate envoy Kerry to visit Italy, Britain, GermanyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 07:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 07:19 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's climate envoy John Kerry will travel to Italy, Britain and Germany from Thursday to May 19 for talks on "enhancing global climate ambition" ahead of a U.N. climate summit in November, the White House said on Wednesday.
Kerry will hold talks with government officials and business leaders during his trip, and will also meet with Vatican officials while in Italy, the White House said. Scotland will host the November U.N. summit.
Last month the United States and other countries raised their targets for slashing greenhouse gas emissions at a global summit hosted by Biden meant to resurrect U.S. leadership in the fight against global warming.
