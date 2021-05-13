Left Menu

States fighting with one another for vaccines portrays bad image of country: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the fact that the states are left to competing and fighting with one another in the international market for COVID vaccines portrays a bad image of India.The Centre should procure the vaccines on behalf of the states, he said in the backdrop of a shortage of the vaccine doses in Delhi and many other states.Indian states left to competefight with each other in international market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 11:24 IST
States fighting with one another for vaccines portrays bad image of country: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the fact that the states are left to competing and fighting with one another in the international market for COVID vaccines portrays a ''bad'' image of India.

The Centre should procure the vaccines on behalf of the states, he said in the backdrop of a shortage of the vaccine doses in Delhi and many other states.

''Indian states left to compete/fight with each other in international market. UP fighting Maha, Maha fighting Orissa, Orissa fighting Delhi. Where is 'India'? Portrays such a bad image of India. India, as one country, shud procure vaccines on behalf of all Indian states (sic),'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he said India approaching the vaccine-manufacturing countries will have much more bargaining power rather than the states doing it individually. The Indian government has much more diplomatic space to negotiate with such countries, the chief minister added.

His deputy Manish Sisodia had earlier said Delhi will float a global tender for vaccines, while accusing the BJP-led Centre of forcing the states to do so.

Around 100 vaccination centres have been closed down in Delhi as they ran out of their Covaxin stocks.

Sisodia alleged on Wednesday that Bharat Biotech, which manufactures Covaxin, has refused to provide ''additional'' doses of the vaccine to Delhi under instructions from officials of the central government.

The city government had placed orders for 67 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin each on April 26, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe chief justice's tenure extended, lawyers challenge decision

Zimbabwes President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the tenure of the chief justice by five years following contentious changes to the constitution that allowed for the extension and are being challenged in court by lawyers. Chief Justice L...

Arunachal Pradesh govt releases Rs 66 crore for COVID-19 related expenses

The Arunachal Pradesh government has released an amount of over Rs 66 crore to the Health department and all deputy commissioners of the district for COVID-19 related expenses.Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that the amount has...

Taiwan proposes $7.5 bln in spending as domestic COVID-19 cases rise

Taiwans government proposed on Thursday an extra T210 billion 7.52 billion in spending to help the economy deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, as it reported 13 new domestic cases amid a rare spike in infections that has spooked the stock mark...

China stocks end lower on soft bank lending, Sino-U.S. tensions

China stocks ended lower on Thursday after the countrys latest bank lending data missed forecasts, and as Sino-U.S. tensions weighed. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.0 to 4,992.97, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1 to 3,429.54 po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021