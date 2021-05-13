PM missing along with vaccines, oxygen, medicines: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alleging that he is missing along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic and what remains is the central vista project and the PM's photos.

''The prime minister is also missing, along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines. All that remain are the central vista project, GST on medicines and the prime minister's photos here and there,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister over the government's handling of the pandemic and has been critical of the Centre for the lack of oxygen, medicines and vaccines in the country amid a surge in the number of cases during the second wave of COVID-19.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the government over dead bodies floating in the Ganga.

''What time has come in this New India that even dead bodies floating in rivers are not visible to the government. Shame...,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi, while citing a news report about the bodies being buried in sand in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

With a single-day rise of 3,62,727 cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,37,03,665 on Thursday, while the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 more people succumbing to it, according to the health ministry.

