Urdu Bulletin: Opposition's letter to PM Modi, Israel-Palestine conflict covered extensively

Urdu news publications in the national capital on Thursday covered several issues of prominence including the letter written by opposition leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country, and escalating Israel-Palestine conflict. Rashtriya Sahara: It reported that the High Court has asked the Delhi government to cap the price of COVID treatment at private hospitals and nursing homes. The Court said that the matter should be taken up on top priority and directed the health secretary, Delhi government, to convene a meeting with the administration of several hospitals and made a decision.

The newspaper also featured the letter by opposition leaders to PM Modi, offering nine main suggestions, including universal immunization and calling off of the Central Vista Project for the management of the ongoing pandemic that has devastated the country. It also mentioned that opposition leaders accused the Prime Minister of deliberately ignoring advice previously offered to the government. The publication also highlighted that while coronavirus cases had come down, a new high of daily COVID-related deaths had been reported. More than 3.48 lakh new cases and 4,200 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper also published a special piece about the third day of violence in Israel and Palestine, which has so far resulted in the death of 65 in Gaza, and 7 in Israel. The washing up of bodies of suspected COVID patients on the shores of the river Ganga in Buxar was also reported.

It also carried the news of the arrest of an Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav in Patna allegedly for violating the COVID-19 lockdown. Rozana Hindustan Express: The COVID-19 situation in the country continued to make headlines in the publication.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's comment that COVID-19 vaccines must reach every house in the country in order to defeat COVID-19 was also reported by the newspaper.

