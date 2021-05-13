Left Menu

Pradhan urges Odisha CM to set up crisis management committees to deal with COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:55 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to set up COVID crisis management committees comprising members from all political parties to deal with the second wave of the contagion.

The senior BJP leader also requested the chief minister to be vigilant as the next 15 days will be crucial to contain the spread of the disease in the coastal state.

The minister also said the CM spoke to him about the augmentation of the vaccine supply to the state.

''I took the opportunity to request Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for setting up COVID crisis management committees at the village and municipal ward level comprising members from all political parties in Odisha to facilitate synergised efforts for effective management of COVID-19,'' Pradhan said on Twitter.

He made this suggestion on Wednesday after Patnaik asked officials to involve local communities to be more effective in dealing with the raging second wave of the pandemic.

''I suggest Hon. CM to involve members of civil society as volunteers and watchdogs to strengthen relief measures and containment efforts at the grass-root level,'' the Union minister said.

Pradhan also mentioned that he has apprised the CM of efforts being taken by the Centre to boost Odisha's response to the current and emerging challenges of COVID-19.

He also briefed Patnaik about his discussion with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways Mansukh Mandaviya on all possible support to Odisha, apart from facilitation of COVID-19 vaccine supply, test kits, Remdesivir and other critical drugs.

''GOI (Government of India) is working with a whole of government approach and is doing everything possible to respond and fight back better. Working together with synergistic efforts, both Odisha and India will combat and win this fight against the pandemic,'' Pradhan said on the microblogging site.

The Odisha government had on Monday decided to float a global tender for procuring vaccines to inoculate the state's entire population as it has been facing an acute shortage of the vials.

