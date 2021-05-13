Left Menu

Ivorian prime minister in hospital in France with severe fatigue

Achi will have routine examinations in Paris and rest for several days before returning to Ivory Coast, the sources said.

Reuters | Yamoussoukro | Updated: 13-05-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:36 IST
Ivorian prime minister in hospital in France with severe fatigue
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@ACHIPatrick4)

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi, 65, has been admitted to hospital in Paris, where he was being treated for severe fatigue accrued since his appointment in March, two sources close to him said.

Achi, a close confidant of President Alassane Ouattara, was named prime minister in March following the death of the West African cocoa producer's second premier in less than eight months. He is a key figure in discussions to resolve a large power generation deficit that has strained electricity supplies in urban areas for several weeks.

He visited France for health reasons last week but left prematurely to participate in discussions about the power problems, the sources said. He then returned to Paris on Tuesday, canceling a tour of hydroelectric dams. Achi will have routine examinations in Paris and rest for several days before returning to Ivory Coast, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Announce financial package for those affected by lockdown: Cong to K'taka govt

Karnataka Congress on Thursday urged the state government to announce a financial package and come to the rescue of those, whose livelihood is affected by the COVID-19 induced lockdown.The principal opposition party in the state, also deman...

HBO Max orders 'Gordita Chronicles' comedy series

Streamer HBO Max has given a series order for half-hour scripted comedy Gordita Chronicles.Newcomer Olivia Goncalves will headline the single-camera comedy series, which hails from Sony Pictures Television, actor Zoe Saldanas Cinestar Pictu...

Govt must be held accountable for 'failing' its people, says Akhilesh after bodies found floating in Ganga

After a number of bodies were seen floating in the Ganga in the past few days, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the government must be held accountable for failing its people badly.According to Ballia residents, at leas...

Thailand reports record COVID-19 infections after prison clusters

Thailand announced a daily record in new coronavirus cases on Thursday after clusters in two jails saw nearly 3,000 inmates infected, among them a leader of anti-government protests held while awaiting trial for insulting the king.Authoriti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021