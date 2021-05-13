Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:59 IST
COVID-19: Minister urges Maha CM to categorise journos as frontline workers

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde on Thursday said he has appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to categorise journalists and other media representatives as frontline workers and vaccinate them against coronavirus on priority.

The social justice minister contended that media persons have been risking their lives while reporting about the present situation and spreading awareness among people.

''Journalists and news channel representatives have been doing the job of reporting and spreading awareness among people by risking their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have requested @CMOMaharashtra to categorise all media representatives as frontline workers and vaccinate them on priority,'' Munde tweeted on Thursday.

The NCP leader also shared a copy of his May 11 letter to Thackeray raising the demand.

In the letter, Munde said doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, police and others involved in essential services have strengthened the fight against coronavirus.

Media representatives too have been performing their duties along with COVID-19 warriors by reporting about the fight against the disease and taking information to the people, the minister said.

The possibility of contracting COVID-19 is higher during the second wave, he said, noting that some media persons had lost their lives to the disease.

''Vaccination is an important weapon in our hands in this fight. Hence, all journalists, media representatives should be categorised as frontline workers and need to be vaccinated on priority,'' Munde said.

Meanwhile, MNS leader Amit Thackeray, son of party chief Raj Thackeray, too wrote to the chief minister with a similar demand.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had on Wednesday also pitched for categorising journalists, photographers and camera persons as frontline workers to get them inoculated against coronavirus.

