RS has contributed greatly to country's progress, upheld states' rights: VP Naidu

The Rajya Sabha has contributed greatly to the country's progress and upheld the rights of the states in India's federal structure, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday.

His observations came as on this day in 1952, the Upper House of Parliament held its first session.

''Since then, it has been contributing greatly to our country's progress, while upholding the rights of states in our federal structure. Best wishes on this occasion to the members of the House and staff of the RS Secretariat,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu, who is also chairperson of the Upper House.

The most recent session of the Rajya Sabha was held this year. It was the 253rd session of the Upper House.

The first-ever session was held on May 13, 1952 under the chairmanship of S Radhakrishnan, the first vice president of the country.

The House was constituted on April 3, 1952.

Consequent to the reorganisation of states and the formation of new states, the number of elected seats in the Rajya Sabha allotted to the states and Union territories has changed from time to time since 1952.

Originally called the Council of States, the Upper House was named as the ''Rajya Sabha'' on August 23, 1954, according to the background provided by the Vice President Secretariat.

