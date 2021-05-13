Left Menu

Positivity rate of Delhi has gone down to 14 pc: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday informed that the Covid positivity rate of the national capital has gone down to 14 per cent with only 10,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:45 IST
Positivity rate of Delhi has gone down to 14 pc: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

While addressing a press conference, Sisodia said, "Delhi has reported 10,400 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has gone down to 14 per cent."

The positivity rate of Delhi went up to 36 per cent during the last three weeks and started witnessing dip from last week. As the city remained under lockdown for nearly three straight weeks, Delhi started witnessing a dip in COVID-19 cases and also in positivity rate. On May 11 the national capital recorded a dip in positivity rate with 17.76 per cent since April 12.

Further Sisodia asked the Centre to allot its surplus oxygen to other states in need, as the national capital's demand for life-saving gas has reduced to 582 metric tonnes (MT). "Today, after assessment of the COVID-19 situation, Delhi's oxygen need is 582 MT per day. As a responsible government, we will give the surplus oxygen to the states who need it," said Sisodia.

"We have written to the Centre for giving the surplus oxygen to other states," he added. Earlier, the issue of acute oxygen shortages had been raised several times in the Delhi High Court in the last few weeks, with the Delhi government arguing despite being allocated about 976 tonnes of oxygen, only a little over half was reaching hospitals in the national capital. (ANI)

