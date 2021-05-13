UK adviser says he will publish any advice to PM Johnson on flat refurbishment

Britain's independent adviser on ministers' behavior said on Thursday he would publish any advice he gave to Boris Johnson about the British prime minister's own declarations of interests, including over the refurbishment of his apartment.

Christopher Geidt said he had two immediate tasks since being appointed last month, including looking at the financing of the refurbishment of Johnson's Downing Street apartment, which has become the focus of a formal investigation led by the Electoral Commission.

He would "consider all the facts relating to the refurbishment of the prime minister's flat and indeed to advise him on his own declaration of interests," Geidt told lawmakers. "I would plan to publish that advice alongside the declaration of interests."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)