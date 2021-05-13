Left Menu

WB guv shown black flags at Sitalkuchi

PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:07 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday shown black flags at Sitalkuchi, where five persons died on election day, when he went there to visit people allegedly affected in post poll violence.

Dhankhar, whose visit to Cooch Behar was roundly criticised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was shown black flags by some people at Golokganj as his convoy travelled from Mathabhanga to Sitalkuchi though a posse of policemen put up a human wall to prevent protesters from coming down on the road.

Posters and placards criticising the visit of the governor were also seen at Jorpatki, the scene of firing by central armed police force (CAPF) that killed four persons on April 10 during the fourth phase polling.

A first time voter was also killed at Sitalkuchi while waiting outside a polling booth to exercise his franchise.

Dhankhar went to Mathabhanga and Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district in north Bengal and talked to people who claimed to have suffered attacks at the hands of goons owing allegiance to the ruling Trinamool Congress after the election results were announced on May 2.

Women were seen wailing and falling at the governor's feet claiming that all their belongings had been looted and the men had fled their homes to escape attacks.

BJP MP Nisith Pramanik accompanied Dhankhar during his visit to the areas, where the saffron party has alleged loot and attack on its workers by goons owing allegiance to TMC.

TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh accusing the governor of partisan attitude claimed that Dhankhar went to the houses of some BJP workers selectively.

He also claimed that Dhankhar was working at the bidding of the BJP and was taking along its leaders during his visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

