PM missing along with vaccines, oxygen, medicines: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alleging that he is missing along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic and what remains is the Central Vista Project and the PM's photos.

He also said that the government of India has ''abdicated'' its duty towards citizens during the pandemic and people must come together for those in need.

The former Congress chief has been attacking the prime minister over the government's handling of the coronavirus situation and has been critical of the Centre for the lack of oxygen, medicines and vaccines in the country amid a surge in the number of cases during the second COVID-19 wave.

''The prime minister is also missing, along with vaccines, oxygen and medicines. All that remain are the Central Vista Project, GST (goods and services tax) on medicines and the prime minister's photos here and there,'' Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the power corridor of the country -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.

Leaders of 12 opposition parties, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, on Wednesday had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a free mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19, and a suspension of the ongoing Central Vista project and divert the money to aid the fight against coronavirus.

''When a country faces a crisis, the government should ask itself if it is taking from the people or giving to them; if it is helpful or harmful. But the GoI has abdicated its duty so people must come together for those in need. India stands united,'' Rahul Gandhi said in another tweet.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also hit out at the government over dead bodies floating in the Ganga.

''What time has come in this New India that even dead bodies floating in rivers are not visible to the government. Shame...,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi, while citing a news report about bodies being buried in sand in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

With a single-day rise of 3,62,727 cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,37,03,665 on Thursday, while the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 more people succumbing to it, according to the health ministry.

