Left Menu

All civil hospitals in Assam to have their own oxygen plants: Health Minister

PTI | Nalbari | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:57 IST
All civil hospitals in Assam to have their own oxygen plants: Health Minister

All the civil hospitals in Assam will have their own oxygen plants in the next one month, state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta announced on Thursday.

The minister made the statement during a visit to the Nalbari Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital to take stock of the COVID situation.

Speaking to reporters, Mahanta said the state government has decided to increase the number of COVID testing to at least a lakh per day.

Replying to a question, he ruled out the possibility of a total lockdown in the state.

Further, Mahanta said the state government is planning a scheme to provide food grains to the below poverty line (BPL) families who are in home quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hamas says hit Israel's Ramon Airport, but no confirmation of rocket fire there

Hamas said on Thursday it fired a rocket towards Israels Ramon Airport near the Red Sea resort of Eilat, but there were no immediate reports of sirens going off nor an impact in the area.Israel has redirected some flights to Ramon Airport f...

TVS Motor Company Signals Next Phase of Norton Revitalisation with the Appointment of New Leadership Team to take the Famous Marque into New Era

Norton Motorcycles will be led by Robert Hentschel as Chief Executive Officer and Vittorio Urciuoli as Chief Technology Officer as the historic British company enters the next phase of its transformation with ongoing investment from TVS Lon...

IFFCO warns public against fake firm Fertilizer Frenchie offering dealership, franchise

Leading fertiliser cooperative IFFCO on Thursday warned the public against fake firm Fertilizer Frenchies offering dealership or franchise in the name of the cooperative and collecting huge amounts.IFFCO, in a statement, said it has come to...

London is open: Michelin chef Smyth hails survival of toughest year

Celebrated chef Clare Smyth sold out three months of bookings in 20 minutes when her Core restaurant said it would reopen from lockdown, underscoring her faith that London is ready to rebound with a bang on May 17. Smyth became the first fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021