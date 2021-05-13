All civil hospitals in Assam to have their own oxygen plants: Health Minister

All civil hospitals in Assam to have their own oxygen plants: Health MinisterPTI | Nalbari | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:57 IST
All the civil hospitals in Assam will have their own oxygen plants in the next one month, state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta announced on Thursday.
The minister made the statement during a visit to the Nalbari Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital to take stock of the COVID situation.
Speaking to reporters, Mahanta said the state government has decided to increase the number of COVID testing to at least a lakh per day.
Replying to a question, he ruled out the possibility of a total lockdown in the state.
Further, Mahanta said the state government is planning a scheme to provide food grains to the below poverty line (BPL) families who are in home quarantine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
