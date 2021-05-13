Left Menu

VHP seeks President Kovind's intervention in West Bengal post-poll violence

It may be that the Hindu society itself at some places might be forced to devise ways to defend itself.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:53 IST
VHP seeks President Kovind's intervention in West Bengal post-poll violence

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has sought President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in the post-poll violence in West Bengal, alleging that BJP workers are being attacked in the state.

Describing the situation as ''alarming'' in the state, the VHP urged the president to take note of it and advise the Union government to take appropriate measures to re-establish the rule of law in West Bengal.

''The wild, hysterical and uninhibited statewide violence in West Bengal is agenda-led, premeditated and preplanned,'' the VHP alleged in its letter to the president on Tuesday.

During the state assembly polls, the VHP claimed that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, whose party has won the polls with a thumping majority, had issued threats, saying the central security forces would be in the state till the elections only and after the polls, she would be at the helm of affairs.

''With the announcement of the election results in West Bengal, the workers of the ruling TMC party in league with the 'Jihadists' have been perpetrating the most barbaric violence in the state,'' VHP working president Alok Kumar alleged.

The TMC government in West Bengal is ''failing'' in its duty to ensure the due protection of law to all the residents of the state, he charged.

''It seems that the police and the administration have been signalled to look the other way and to ignore these unlawful violent episodes… This reminds of the 'Direct Action' known as the 'Great Calcutta Killing' of 1946 that was perpetrated by the pro-Pakistan Muslim League,'' he added.

The BJP has alleged that nine of its workers have been killed in the post-poll violence in West Bengal while several others have been injured in various incidents.

The TMC, however, has rejected the BJP’s allegations.

''With the partnership enterprise of the TMC workers and the Jihadis, the opposition workers are being killed openly. From Coochbehar to Sundarban, the Hindu populace is being terrorised to flee and migrate from their native places,” the VHP claimed.

Seeking the president's intervention in West Bengal post-poll violence, the VHP demanded that the rioters must be identified without any further delay, investigations are completed and those involved in the violence be “expeditiously punished” through fast-track courts.

The riot-affected people must be rehabilitated and compensated by the government for the loss of their life and property, it also demanded.

''As the violence continues unabated, it has become clear to the country that unless the administration of Bengal is not put under right checks and balances immediately, this term can be disastrous. It may be that the Hindu society itself at some places might be forced to devise ways to defend itself. Both these scenarios are matters of concern for the whole country,” the VHP working president said in his letter to Kovind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Calendars incredibly packed, resuming IPL will be real challenge, says RR owner Badale

Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale on Thursday said that rescheduling the postponed Indian Premier League IPL 2021 will be a real challenge as most teams have already locked in their international calendars. The IPL 2021 season was suspend...

'Legends of the Hidden Temple' host Kirk Fogg dishes on new reboot

The fans of the classic kids show Legends of the Hidden Temple from Nickelodeon is set for a reboot with the return of long time show host Kirk Fogg. In an interview with TMZ, the 60-year-old actor and filmmaker on Wednesday revealed that t...

Approvals for expansion of Maithan Alloys pending, project getting delayed

The greenfield expansion project of city-based manganese alloy producer Maithan Alloys Limited at Bankura in West Bengal is on hold due to a lack of statutory approvals from both the Centre and the state, a senior company official said on T...

Pakistan: LDA employees stage protest, demand 17-month outstanding salaries

Larkana Development Authority LDA pitched a tent at the main gate of Jinnah Garden here on Wednesday to protest against non-payment of salaries for the past 17 months and demanded Chief Minister of Sindh province Murad Ali Shahs interventio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021