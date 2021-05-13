Left Menu

Home isolation kits to reach COVID infected within 1hr after test result: Karnataka DCM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:09 IST
Aimed at providing medical kits to those under home isolation, five lakh kits will be procured, and measures will be taken to see that they reach the doorstep of the infected within 1 hour of getting the COVID-19 test result, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday.

He said authorities had been directed to ensure the systematic delivery of home isolation medical kits starting from May 15.

''In most cases by the time the results arrive, the pandemic will be in the inflammation stage.So, at this time what is mainly needed is anti-inflammatory treatment.Hence this medical kit will mainly have antibiotics, anti-virals, vitamin tablets that are prescribed for anti-inflammation,'' Narayan, who heads the state's COVID Task Force, said.

In addition, this will also have steroid tablets which could be used in the later stage if the symptoms are not mitigated, he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Those who have COVID symptoms need not wait to start taking the anti-inflammatory medicines till the result arrives, he said, adding that it is advisable to begin taking the drugs as soon as the symptoms are seen.

Stating that people who have cough, cold, vomiting, diarrhea should not be misled by taking them lightly and decide it as a common health problem, the DCM said in this changed situation, most of these cases are turning out to be COVID positive.

So, people should be alert and mentally prepared to fight the pandemic with the help of anti-inflammatory medicines, he suggested.

According to him, the allocation of oxygen made for the state is sufficient for the existing number of oxygenated beds.

''But, when the number of beds is going to be increased we will be in need of additional oxygen, and to meet this possible higher demand, action will be taken to procure oxygen,'' Narayan said.

Opposition parties should not indulge in blame game and make false accusations against the Prime Minister with regard to COVID management, the DCM said.

India has handled it far better than even developed countries like the US, he claimed.PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA

