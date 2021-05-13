Left Menu

BJP accuses Rajasthan government of mismanaging COVID crisis

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday accused Congress government in the state of mismanagement during the COVID-19 crisis.The Congress government has been long trying to hide its shortcomings, weaknesses and incapabilities by blaming the Centre, he said in a virtual press conference. The Centre is ready to develop all facilities in Rajasthan, from oxygen to Remdesivir injections to ventilator...and is doing so.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:12 IST
BJP accuses Rajasthan government of mismanaging COVID crisis

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday accused Congress government in the state of mismanagement during the COVID-19 crisis.

''The Congress government has been long trying to hide its shortcomings, weaknesses and incapabilities by blaming the Centre,'' he said in a virtual press conference. “The Centre is ready to develop all facilities in Rajasthan, from oxygen to Remdesivir injections to ventilator...and is doing so. Despite this, Congress leaders are weakening people’s morale through their blatant statements,'' he said.

Poonia requested Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to ''follow the spirit of cooperative federalism'' in the fight against corona.

Referring to a letter written by BJP National President JP Nadda to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, he said that during the pandemic, the opposition should have played a positive role in the country, by building confidence and boosting people's morale.

He further said that through the helplines run by BJP, people and the government were getting help with oxygen and Remdesivir injections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Calendars incredibly packed, resuming IPL will be real challenge, says RR owner Badale

Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale on Thursday said that rescheduling the postponed Indian Premier League IPL 2021 will be a real challenge as most teams have already locked in their international calendars. The IPL 2021 season was suspend...

'Legends of the Hidden Temple' host Kirk Fogg dishes on new reboot

The fans of the classic kids show Legends of the Hidden Temple from Nickelodeon is set for a reboot with the return of long time show host Kirk Fogg. In an interview with TMZ, the 60-year-old actor and filmmaker on Wednesday revealed that t...

Approvals for expansion of Maithan Alloys pending, project getting delayed

The greenfield expansion project of city-based manganese alloy producer Maithan Alloys Limited at Bankura in West Bengal is on hold due to a lack of statutory approvals from both the Centre and the state, a senior company official said on T...

Pakistan: LDA employees stage protest, demand 17-month outstanding salaries

Larkana Development Authority LDA pitched a tent at the main gate of Jinnah Garden here on Wednesday to protest against non-payment of salaries for the past 17 months and demanded Chief Minister of Sindh province Murad Ali Shahs interventio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021