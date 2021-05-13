Left Menu

Biennial election to Andhra Legislative Council postponed

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 13-05-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 18:17 IST
Amaravati, May 13 (PTI): The Election Commission has decided to put off the biennial election to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council in view of the prevailing COVID- 19 pandemic, state Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand said on Thursday.

The Commission has reviewed the matter and decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, it will not be appropriate to hold the biennial election...till the pandemic situation improves...'' the CEO said in a press release.

Three Council seats under the MLAs quota would fall vacant on May 31 upon the retirement of sitting members at the end of their six-year term.

Council Chairman Mohammed Ahmed Shariff of the TDP, Somu Veerraju of the BJP and D C Govinda Reddy of the YSR Congress are set to retire from the Council.

