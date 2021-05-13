US Domestic News Roundup: Biden sees infrastructure compromise; U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; producer prices surge in April and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden sees infrastructure compromise, despite Republican 'red line' on taxes

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he sees room for a compromise on his proposal for trillions of dollars in infrastructure spending after meeting with Republican leaders but will move forward without the opposition party if necessary.

In their first White House meeting since Biden, a Democrat, took office in January, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy signaled a willingness to work with the president on infrastructure but drew the line at tax increases.

U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; producer prices surge in April

Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, as companies held on to their workers amid the growing labor shortage that helped to curb job growth in April. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 473,000 for the week ended May 8, compared to 507,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 490,000 applications for the latest week.

As drought dries California rivers, salmon take truck rides to sea

During a typical spring, the silver young salmon swimming in long tanks at the Nimbus Fish Hatchery east of Sacramento would be released into the American River and then make their way out to the Pacific Ocean to grow to adulthood. But with extreme drought now gripping California and much of West Coast, the rivers are too warm for the salmon to survive.

Ex-White House lawyer McGahn agrees to U.S. House interview - panel chairman

Don McGahn, who served as White House counsel under former U.S. President Donald Trump, has agreed to be interviewed by the House Judiciary panel after a years-long legal battle, according to the Democratic chairman of the committee. The deal follows a two-year fight for the lawyer's testimony as House Democrats sought to enforce a subpoena for McGahn's testimony as part of its investigation into Trump's efforts to impede former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

McDonald's-owned U.S. restaurants boost pay to lure new workers

McDonald's Corp announced on Thursday a 10% average hourly pay raise at the nearly 660 U.S. restaurants it operates, joining the industry's scramble to lure workers back into kitchens and dining rooms as pandemic restrictions ease. The wage increases do not apply to employees at the roughly 13,025 U.S. McDonald's restaurants owned and operated by franchisees.

Top U.S. fuel pipeline recovering from devastating ransomware attack

After a six-day outage, the top U.S. fuel pipeline on Thursday moved some of the first millions of gallons of motor fuels after a crippling cyberattack led to fuel shortages across East Coast states. The Colonial Pipeline, which carries 100 million gallons per day of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, resumed computer-controlled pumping late Wednesday after adding safety measures. It will take several days for deliveries to fully recover and interruptions are possible, the company said.

Biden urges parents to get kids vaccinated after CDC panel OKs Pfizer vaccine

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged parents to get their children vaccinated after a government advisory panel authorized the Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15. "Now that vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and up, and I encourage their parents to make sure they get the shot," Biden said. "This is one more giant step on our fight against the pandemic."

Ohio governor offers chance at $1 million prize to get vaccinated

As U.S. political leaders grow increasingly desperate to persuade Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday topped offers of baseball tickets and beer with a $1 million prize drawing. DeWine, a Republican, said five Ohio residents would win the money in once-a-week drawings for adults who have received at least one dose of the now-plentiful vaccines. The funds will come from federal pandemic relief funds.

Cheney ousted by U.S. House Republicans, but will seek re-election

House of Representatives Republicans on Wednesday ejected Liz Cheney from their leadership ranks as punishment for repudiating former U.S. President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election, but she remained defiant and made plans to seek re-election to Congress. Her ouster from her party's No. 3 post in the Democratic-led House unfolded in mere minutes in a closed-door meeting. The action signaled that Trump, despite losing to Democrat Joe Biden in November, has solidified his hold over House Republicans as he jockeys to play a major role in the 2022 congressional elections and flirts with running for president again in 2024.

Yang sits atop mayoral field vying to revive a battered New York City

Andrew Yang, the former presidential candidate and now New York City mayoral hopeful, bounded into a liquor store this week and listened as its owner shared how the business had suffered during the coronavirus pandemic. John Lau told Yang many of his customers in the borough of Queens - mostly Chinese Americans - remained afraid to venture out thanks to the disease as well as a rise in violence and anti-Asian hate crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)