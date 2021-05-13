BJP MP urges two union ministers to create additional medical facility at Barauni to fight COVID

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha on Thursday sent separate letters to Union Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Power minister R K Singh requesting them to direct Barauni refinery and NTPC unit there to set up oxygen fitted multi-bed hospitals to ramp up medical facility for people of North Bihar in times of COVID pandemic.

Sinha, who is a Rajya Sabha member, in his letter to Pradhan requested him to ask IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Limited) Barauni, to set up a 500-bed hospital with medical oxygen facility besides creating 100 ICU beds to look after critically ill COVID patients.

He also urged him that IOCL should set up an oxygen plant at Barauni.

Sinha, who hails from Begusarai district of which Barauni is a part, made a plea that the unit should make arrangement for education of children whose parents died of coronavirus.

In a separate letter to union power minister R K Singh, the BJP MP requested him to ask NTPC plant at Barauni create a 500-bed medical facility with oxygen supply and also 50 ICU beds for serious COVID patients.

''If such a facility is created it will help people of several adjoining districts like Begusarai, Munger, Khagaria and Samastipur get better medicare against COVID amid talks of possibility of third wave of the virus,'' he said in his letter.

