Rajasthan EC employees to donate 1-day salary to CM Relief Fund
To support the government in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, all the employees have decided to contribute their one-day salary to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund, State Election Commission Secretary, Chitra Gupta said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:40 IST
The employees of the State Election Commission in Rajasthan on Thursday decided to donate their one-day salary to the CM Relief Fund to fight COVID-19. To support the government in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, all the employees have decided to contribute their one-day salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, State Election Commission Secretary, Chitra Gupta said. Gupta said that the entire country is facing an economic crisis due to the pandemic and in such a situation, the employees of the commission have decided to contribute a part of their salary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
