Left Menu

Covid-19: Final rites of those who succumb to infection to be

Bodies should be cremated with honour and no one should face hardship of extortion and bribe for final rites, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters.He said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had directed him to ensure that bodies of COVID patients are treated with honour and cremated.We had come across reports that a lot of extortion was happening by ambulance drivers and private vehicles who were demanding up to Rs 16,000.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:54 IST
Covid-19: Final rites of those who succumb to infection to be

Amid reports of bodies of suspected COVID victims floating in the Ganga, the Karnataka government on Thursday announced putting in place a system to ensure that the final rites are performed free of cost.

''We have been seeing news about bodies floating in the Ganga river but in our state we have ensured that no such incidents happen. Bodies should be cremated with honour and no one should face hardship (of extortion and bribe for final rites),'' Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters.

He said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had directed him to ensure that bodies of COVID patients are treated with honour and cremated.

''We had come across reports that a lot of extortion was happening by ambulance drivers and private vehicles who were demanding up to Rs 16,000. Keeping this in mind, we have set up a helpline (Phone number-- 8495998495) which became operational from yesterday (Wednesday),'' the Minister said.

He said there will be 19 people in the helpline facility who will work round-the-clock.

Soon after calling the number, people will get all the aid without spending anything right from the ambulance to the cremation, Ashoka told reporters.

''There will be no room for any extortion.We have plugged all the loopholes where the family members of the deceased were facing hardship and paved the way for respectful final journey,'' the Minister claimed.

He said a check of private medical colleges, private nursing homes and hospitals was done to see whether the government quota of hospital beds were utilised properly.

It led to the discovery that many hospitals gave wrong information about the total beds and oxygenated beds, he said.

''We got an extra 2,216 beds this week for people.

This will help more patients to get medical aid in the hospitals,'' Ashoka said.

The Karnataka government has reserved 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals and nursing homes for COVID patients in view of rising infections in the state, especially in Bengaluru.

The hospitals will have to admit the patients under government quota.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, after receiving complaints about several bodies found floating in the Ganga river in the two states.

It said it received a complaint dated May 11, 2021, based on several media reports, wherein apprehensions were expressed that these bodies floating in the Ganga were of COVID-19 victims.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Punjab sees 184 more deaths, 8,494 new cases

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Punjab reached 11,297 with 184 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, while 8,494 fresh infections took the tally to 4,75,949, according to a medical bulletin issued on Thursday.The number of active cases ma...

Bihar s COVID-19 death toll rises by 90; positivity rate falls substantially

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar rose by 90 on Thursday and climbed 3593, even as the Nitish Kumar government asserted that the situation was set to improve, pointing out a decline in the positivity rate since the beginning of this month.Co...

West Bengal Governor shown black flags in Cooch Behar during visit to areas affected by post-poll violence

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is on a visit to areas affected by post-poll violence in the state, was shown black flags by a group of people who also raised slogans in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district on Thursday. Dhankhar h...

At private Texas event, Republican presidential hopefuls tiptoe around Trump

A private gathering at a hotel in Austin, Texas, last week was billed as a thank you for Republican donors for a state registration drive, but it gave a clutch of 2024 presidential candidates a chance to test drive their pitch - if former P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021