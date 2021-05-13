Manipur BJP chief dies of COVID-19

Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief S Tikendra Singh passed away on Thursday due to COVID-19. He was under treatment at Shija Hospital in Imphal. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda expressed pain at Singh's "untimely and unfortunate" demise.

"Shri S Tikendra Singh was a dedicated leader, who was always committed to strengthen the BJP in Manipur. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. Pained by his untimely and unfortunate demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti!" Nadda tweeted. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said Tikendra Singh dedicated his life for the service of the people and the party.

"I'm at a loss of word to learn that Prof. S Tiken Singh, President @BJP4Manipur, had passed away just a while ago. We have lost a stalwart of BJP Manipur who have dedicated his life for the service of people and the party. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Oja," Singh tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)