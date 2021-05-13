CM chaired meet decides to strictly enforce lockdown in TN

Lockdown norms, in force across Tamil Nadu, would be intensified more to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, a meeting of leaders of all legislature parties here resolved on Thursday.

The meet chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat decided to enforce restrictions strictly, following his address and after leaders of parties made known their views to the government.

A two-week lockdown effective since May 10 is being implemented in the state while active cases crossed 1.83 lakh today.

Another resolution decided to set up a consultative committee, comprising members of legislature parties, to advise the government on containing the virus spread, an official release here said.

All parties would work in the field to guide the people to properly follow restrictions to combat the virus and also involve themselves fully in relief activities, it was decided in the meet.

Parties would extend their cooperation to the government over measures taken by it to control the virus spread and it was also resolved to 'fully halt' events by political parties in view of the spike in cases.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural activities are already barred in both open and closed (like in a auditorium) spaces as part of the lockdown curbs.

In his address, Stalin outlined the measures taken by the government like setting up a centralised command centre, (war room), a panel headed by Industries Department Principal Secretary to monitor the oxygen scenario and ordering Rs 25 lakh assistance to the kin of each of the 43 doctors who died serving the virus infected people.

He also spoke on incentives for doctors, nurses and the decision to float global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines.

Stalin, in a separate video message posted in social media, appealed to the Tamil diaspora to come forward to donate to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to help the government on the COVID-19 front.

The donations would be used only for activities to prevent the virus spread, create facilities like oxygen beds, and procurement of drugs and vaccines and information related to it would be made available in the public domain, he said.

The government, confronted with medical emergency and severe financial constraints, is taking all steps to tackle the situation, he added in his message.

The CM had on Tuesday appealed to the Tamil Nadu people, corporates and others to donate to the CMPRF to help the government.

On behalf of DMK, its senior leader T R Baalu and organisation secreatary R S Bharathi participated. Former Minister D Jayakumar and party functionary V Paramasivam took part on behalf of the main opposition AIADMK.

Representatives of Congress, PMK, VCK, BJP, the Left parties were among those who participated. Ministers Duraimurugan (Water Resources), Ma Subramanian (Medical) and top officials led by Chief Secretary V Iraianbu took part.

