Hry govt to bear PMJJBY premium for BPL families: Khattar

Amid the grim Covid-19 situation in the country, the Haryana government on Thursday decided to pay the premium of a life insurance policy in the name of the prime minister, entitling a below-poverty-line person’s nominee to Rs 2 lakh.

Chief Minister M L Khattar said the state government has decided to bear the premium amount to be paid under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) for the BPL families.

Those who are yet to fill up the form under the Yojana can go to the bank to fill the form and get the benefit, he said.

Forms of this scheme can be filled till May 31, said Khattar.

The poor families who have lost their members, many of them young and earning ones, during the second wave of COVID-19 and for some reason could not fill the form for the Yojana, will also be given a benefit of Rs 2 lakh by the state government, an official statement said.

“For the beneficiaries of the Yojana, as soon as the instalment premium of Rs 330 is deducted from the Jandhan account of the holder, the amount of premium will be deposited in the account by the state government,” the statement said.

The scheme is for people between ages 18 to 50 years with an annual premium of Rs 330. “For the eligible of BPL families, the premium of this scheme will be deposited in their account every year in future also. Under this scheme, the family gets an insurance benefit of Rs 2 lakh on the death of an eligible person due to any reason,” the chief minister said in the statement.

He said the great pain is caused by the loss of a loved one. “Many families are not able to cope with the loss. Since many poor families lose a breadwinner at a young age, a crisis arises for that family. This scheme will be helpful for such families,” he told reporters.

He said even before this, the Haryana government was running several schemes of financial assistance for BPL families during the Covid pandemic.

