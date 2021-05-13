Left Menu

Hry govt to bear PMJJBY premium for BPL families: Khattar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:18 IST
Hry govt to bear PMJJBY premium for BPL families: Khattar

Amid the grim Covid-19 situation in the country, the Haryana government on Thursday decided to pay the premium of a life insurance policy in the name of the prime minister, entitling a below-poverty-line person’s nominee to Rs 2 lakh.

Chief Minister M L Khattar said the state government has decided to bear the premium amount to be paid under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) for the BPL families.

Those who are yet to fill up the form under the Yojana can go to the bank to fill the form and get the benefit, he said.

Forms of this scheme can be filled till May 31, said Khattar.

The poor families who have lost their members, many of them young and earning ones, during the second wave of COVID-19 and for some reason could not fill the form for the Yojana, will also be given a benefit of Rs 2 lakh by the state government, an official statement said.

“For the beneficiaries of the Yojana, as soon as the instalment premium of Rs 330 is deducted from the Jandhan account of the holder, the amount of premium will be deposited in the account by the state government,” the statement said.

The scheme is for people between ages 18 to 50 years with an annual premium of Rs 330. “For the eligible of BPL families, the premium of this scheme will be deposited in their account every year in future also. Under this scheme, the family gets an insurance benefit of Rs 2 lakh on the death of an eligible person due to any reason,” the chief minister said in the statement.

He said the great pain is caused by the loss of a loved one. “Many families are not able to cope with the loss. Since many poor families lose a breadwinner at a young age, a crisis arises for that family. This scheme will be helpful for such families,” he told reporters.

He said even before this, the Haryana government was running several schemes of financial assistance for BPL families during the Covid pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elgar Parishad accused Hany Babu suffering from COVID-19, family says

Delhi University assistant professor Hany Babu, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday, his family said.Babu was taken to government-run JJ Hospital here on Wednesday night fr...

Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages and air strikes

Palestinian militants fired more rockets into Israels commercial heartland on Thursday as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in Gaza and massed tanks and troops on the enclaves border.The four days of cross-border fighting showed n...

Pelosi accuses U.S. Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of 'verbal assault'

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene committed verbal assault and abuse against a Democratic lawmaker that may have violated ethics rules of the U.S. House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.The Washington...

Assam logs 75 new COVID deaths, 5,468 fresh cases

Assam registered 75 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday pushing the toll to 1,984, while the number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,15,554 with 5,468 people testing positive, the National Health Mission NHM said.Chief Minister Himanta Bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021