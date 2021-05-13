Left Menu

Former Congress MLA from Fazilka joins SAD

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:47 IST
Former Congress MLA from Fazilka joins SAD

Former Congress legislator from Fazilka Mohinder Kumar Rinwa on Thursday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

While welcoming Rinwa into the party fold, Badal assured him that he and his supporters would get due honour and recognition, according to a party release.

He also announced Rinwa's appointment as general secretary of the party on the occasion.

Rinwa said he was joining the party in accordance with the wishes of his constituents who conveyed to him that they had faith in the SAD to resolve their grievances and restart development in the district.

Rinwa alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had gone into “hibernation” and did not have any time for Congressmen.

He further alleged that Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar had not held a single meeting in his home town or even adjoining constituencies for the last three years.

