Introspection, feedback needed for assessing party's poll performance: Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Thursday said ''introspection and feedback'' were necessary for the evaluation of the party's performance in the recent Assembly elections.

Chavan, a minister in the Maharashtra government, is heading a committee set up by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to evaluate the party's dismal performance in elections in Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The committee is holding meetings with leaders of the states where elections were held, he told PTI.

''We held discussions with Congress Legislature Party leaders, state unit presidents and AICC in-charge in the respective states today. We will talk to elected MLAs and other candidates who fought on party ticketin the next two days,'' Chavan, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, said.

''We will evaluate the party's performance.

Introspection and feedback are necessary for us to move ahead,'' he added.

The five-member committee includes Salman Khurshid, Manish Tiwari, Vincent Pala and Jothi Mani.

