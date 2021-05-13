PM Modi condoles demise of Manipur BJP president

Condoling the death of Manipur BJP president S Tikendra Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he will be remembered as a hardworking party member who strengthened the organisation in the state. Singh, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Imphal, passed away on Thursday evening. He was 69.

He had tested positive for the virus on April 27.

Paying tributes, Modi said, ''Saddened by the demise of Prof. S Tiken Singh, President of @BJP4Manipur. He will be remembered as a hardworking Karyakarta who strengthened the Party in Manipur. He was active in many social service initiatives. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.'' PTI KR KJ

