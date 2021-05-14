Blinken says U.S. will not leave Australia alone in face of China coercion

Blinken says U.S. will not leave Australia alone in face of China coercionReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 00:53 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the United States would not leave Australia alone on the field in the face of economic coercion from China.
Blinken made the comment at a joint briefing with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who said Australia seeks a constructive relationship with China.
Payne added that she had discussed with Blinken the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.
