U.S. Rep. Roy announces bid for No. 3 House Republican leadership job

U.S. Rep. Roy announces bid for No. 3 House Republican leadership jobReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 03:11 IST
Republican U.S. Representative Chip Roy, a two-term conservative from Texas, on Thursday said he intends to run for the No. 3 House of Representatives Republican leadership job to replace Liz Cheney, who on Wednesday was fired from the post.
"I'm running," Roy told reporters. Former President Donald Trump issued a statement criticizing Roy and again declared he backed Representative Elise Stefanik.
