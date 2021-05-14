In Moscow visit, Secretary-General and President Putin discuss importance of multilateralism

Mr Guterres is in Moscow, at the invitation of the Russian Government, where he is meeting with senior officials.

It was a pleasure to speak with students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations about how we can tackle the common challenges the world faces.

Thanks to @MGIMO_en for awarding me the title of Honorary Doctor, which I humbly accept on behalf of @UN colleagues. pic.twitter.com/5koZ45e2Dq — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 13, 2021

The UN chief and President Putin met virtually, according to a readout of their meeting.

The two leaders discussed the importance of renewed commitment to multilateralism, solidarity and cooperation in order for the international community to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

Their talks also covered a number of international and regional peace, security and humanitarian issues and the need to resolve conflicts through political dialogue, mutual respect and understanding.

The Secretary-General thanked President Putin for the hospitality of the Russian Government and people, and for the continued commitment of the Russian Federation in support of the United Nations.

Mr Guterres expressed the interest of the UN to deepen its cooperation with the Russian Federation in the three pillars of the Organization’s work – Peace and Security, Sustainable Development, including Climate Change and Biodiversity, and Human Rights.

Honorary degree

Also on Thursday, Mr Guterres received an honorific doctorate from Moscow State Institute of International Relations, which he accepted on behalf of the UN.

Addressing professors and students, the Secretary-General recalled that the university’s Model UN programme was named in tribute to the late diplomat Vitaly Churkin, a former Russian Permanent Representative to the UN in New York, who died in 2017.

Mr Guterres spoke of common challenges facing countries, including the pandemic, and ways to tackle them.

While he underlined the need to ensure all people, everywhere, are vaccinated, the Secretary-General noted that despite the work of the global solidarity initiative COVAX, many low-income nations “have yet to receive a single dose.”

He stressed that “COVID-19 vaccines must be seen as a global public good.”

The Secretary-General travelled to the Russian capital on Wednesday. During his first day in the country, he met with Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov. The visit is scheduled to conclude on Friday.

UNTV webcast screenshotUN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Russia's MFA Sergey Lavrov speaking to the press after talks in Moscow.

