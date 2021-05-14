Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. barge backup worsens as Mississippi River shut near Memphis

A traffic jam on the lower Mississippi River swelled to 771 barges on Thursday as a fractured bridge near Memphis closed the waterway that is crucial for U.S. crop exports. The shutdown fueled concerns about shipping U.S. grain and soy to export markets at a time when global inventories are slim and prices are near eight-year highs. U.S. corn futures sank more than 5% in a setback from the lofty prices.

When Biden meets Putin: old foes could cool off but not reset

The United States and Russia are lowering expectations for big breakthroughs at a superpower summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the adversaries in no mood to make concessions on their bitter disagreements. The summit details - location, time and agenda - are still being negotiated by the two sides with the goal of scheduling it in June in a third country, following Biden's visits to the United Kingdom and Brussels for talks with allies on his first trip abroad since taking office in January.

Biden voices optimism on infrastructure deal after meeting with Republicans

President Joe Biden expressed optimism on Thursday that a deal could be reached on infrastructure spending after he held a meeting with a handful of Republican senators in a quest for a bipartisan compromise on his more than $2 trillion plan. Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who led a group that floated a smaller $568 billion infrastructure bill, as well as Senators John Barrasso, Roy Blunt, Mike Crapo, Pat Toomey and Roger Wicker met with the Democratic president in the Oval Office.

At private Texas event, Republican presidential hopefuls tiptoe around Trump

A private gathering at a hotel in Austin, Texas, last week was billed as a thank you for Republican donors for a state registration drive, but it gave a clutch of 2024 presidential candidates a chance to test drive their pitch - if former President Donald Trump does not run. Trump was not invited, nor was he the central focus of the event. Speakers did not dwell on his false claims that the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden was stolen from him, attendees and people briefed on the event told Reuters.

Far from Colonial Pipeline, panic buying leaves Florida cities short of gas

In Tampa, Florida, a third of the city's gas stations were out of fuel on Thursday. In Miami, outages stood at nearly 40% and growing as residents rapidly filled up their tanks in response to a temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. The outages would make sense if the largest U.S. gasoline pipeline, which shut for six days after a cyberattack, served those cities. But it does not.

Judge postpones trial for three ex-cops in George Floyd case

A judge in Minneapolis on Thursday postponed the trial of three former policemen accused of taking part in the murder of George Floyd to March 2022, saying the federal case against the men should proceed first, local media reported. Tou Thao, 25, J. Alexander Kueng, 27, and Thomas Lane, 28 - all fired and arrested days after the 46-year-old Black man was killed on May 25 - have been charged with aiding and abetting the second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd.

U.S. Marine officer first active-duty military charged in U.S. Capitol riot

A U.S. Marine Corps major is the first active-duty member of the military charged with taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors said on Thursday. The Justice Department said Christopher Warnagiris, 40, a Marine Corps major from Woodbridge, Virginia, has been charged with federal crimes, including obstructing law enforcement officers during civil disorder and obstruction of justice. The FBI said Warnagiris has been stationed since last summer at the Marine Corps base at Quantico, Virginia.

Congressional Republicans celebrate new CDC guidance by ditching masks

Republicans in the U.S. Congress reacted jubilantly and removed their masks on Thursday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop wearing face coverings even indoors in most cases. "Free at last," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said as he left the chamber, according to a reporter for The New York Times, who tweeted out a photo of a maskless McConnell.

U.S. Rep. Roy announces bid for No. 3 House Republican leadership job

Republican U.S. Representative Chip Roy, a two-term conservative from Texas, said on Thursday he intends to run for the No. 3 House of Representatives Republican leadership job to replace Liz Cheney, who on Wednesday was fired from the post. "I'm running," Roy told reporters. Former President Donald Trump issued a statement criticizing Roy and again declared he backed Representative Elise Stefanik.

Fully vaccinated people can shed their masks in most places -U.S. CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life to begin to return to normal. The CDC, which hopes the guidance will prod more Americans to get vaccinated, also said fully immunized people will not need to physically distance in most places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)