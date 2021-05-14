Kejriwal expresses grief over death of Times Group chairperson Indu Jain
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed sadness over the death of Times Group chairperson Indu Jain and said she will always be remembered for her deep commitment to nation building.
Indu Jain, 84, died due to COVID-related complications on Thursday, company sources said.
''Deeply saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson Smt. Indu Jain Ji. Her deep commitment to philanthropy and nation building will always be remembered. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti,'' Kejriwal tweeted.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.
''Very sorry about your loss Vineet ji. I personally have received her blessings so many times. May God bless the great soul in this new journey. Om Shanti,'' he said in a tweet.
