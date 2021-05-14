Left Menu

Kejriwal condoles demise of former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday condoled the death of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 10:54 IST
Kejriwal condoles demise of former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday condoled the death of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Delhi MLA Sh Jarnail Singh ji. May God bless his soul. He will always be fondly remembered for his contributions to society."

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also expressed grief over his demise and remembered Singh as someone who fought for justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. "The news about the demise of Jarnail Singh, a former colleague in Delhi Assembly is extremely sad. A voice which fought for justice for the victims of the 1984 genocide has left us," he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier on May 9, Paramjit Singh Sarna, Delhi Shiromani Akali Dal President informed that Jarnail Singh had tested positive for Covid and he was in ICU for the last 12 days. Born in 1973, Singh was 48 years old.

Singh was three-time MLA from Delhi's Tilak Nagar constituency until 6 January 2017. Singh had resigned from his seat in the Delhi assembly to contest the 2017 assembly polls in Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's Caribbean coast at 'imminent risk' of lockdown

The governor of Mexicos resort-studded Caribbean coast said Thursday his state is at imminent risk of returning to lockdown as coronavirus cases there rose steadily. Gov. Carlos Joaqun said the state of Quintana Roo, home to resorts like Ca...

Singapore brings in strictest COVID-19 curbs since lockdown, shares slump

Singapore announced on Friday the strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since easing a COVID-19 lockdown last year, amid a rise in locally acquired infections and with new coronavirus clusters forming in recent weeks.Th...

INSIGHT-Big promises, few doses: why Russia's struggling to make Sputnik V doses

Transforming the site of what once was a Soviet-era car factory into a state-of-the-art facility churning out Russias COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V was the easy bit.Making doses in bulk, finding qualified staff and getting equipment have been ...

Former Kerala Assembly Deputy Speaker Kunju dead

Former Deputy Speaker of the Kerala Assembly and senior leader of the Indian Union Muslim League, K M Hamsa Kunju, died at his residence, party sources said here on Friday.He was 80.He died of heart attack at around 9.30 PM on Thursday, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021