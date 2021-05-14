Kejriwal condoles demise of former AAP MLA Jarnail Singh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday condoled the death of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of former Delhi MLA Sh Jarnail Singh ji. May God bless his soul. He will always be fondly remembered for his contributions to society."

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also expressed grief over his demise and remembered Singh as someone who fought for justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. "The news about the demise of Jarnail Singh, a former colleague in Delhi Assembly is extremely sad. A voice which fought for justice for the victims of the 1984 genocide has left us," he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier on May 9, Paramjit Singh Sarna, Delhi Shiromani Akali Dal President informed that Jarnail Singh had tested positive for Covid and he was in ICU for the last 12 days. Born in 1973, Singh was 48 years old.

Singh was three-time MLA from Delhi's Tilak Nagar constituency until 6 January 2017. Singh had resigned from his seat in the Delhi assembly to contest the 2017 assembly polls in Punjab. (ANI)

