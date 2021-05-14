Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Times Group chairperson Indu Jain

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday condoled the demise of Times Group chairperson Indu Jain and remembered her as a person with immense passion towards social service, community good, and India's cultural heritage.

The 84-year-old Jain died on Thursday.

Gandhi said Jain's leadership in building the Times of India brand will be remembered for a long time to come.

The Congress leader prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and strength to her family and friends.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, ''Saddened to hear about the demise of Smt. Indu Jain, Times Group chairman. My heartfelt condolences to her family and to the Times Group.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)