Cong MPs, legislators in K'taka to use LAD fund for procurement of vaccines: Siddaramaiah

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 12:36 IST
The Congress' Karnataka unit on Friday announced that the MPs, MLAs and MLCs will use their Local Area Development fund to the tune of Rs 100 crore for procuring vaccines.

''The government has miserably failed to protect the people and vaccinate people. Hence, the MPs, MLAs and MLCs of the Congress, who are 95 in number have decided to donate at least Rs one crore each to procure vaccine,'' former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also the Congress legislative party leader, said at a press conference here.

According to him, a total of Rs 100 crore will be given by Congress leaders in Karnataka for the purpose.

''This is an unprecedented decision in the history of Karnataka,'' he told reporters at the Karnataka State Congress headquarters.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

