Vaccine purchase should be centralised, distribution decentralised: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the governments vaccine policy, saying it is compounding problems and demanded that the vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised. Vaccine purchase should be centralised and distribution decentralised.India cannot afford this, he said on Twitter.The Congress has been demanding free vaccination for all and has criticised the governments vaccine policy, saying it is discriminatory.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:09 IST
