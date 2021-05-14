Eid celebrated in subdued manner in UP

People in Uttar Pradesh celebrated Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, in a subdued manner on Friday, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With mosques closed and large congregations prohibited, Muslim families celebrated the festival with simplicity, offering namaz at home and giving away zakat (charity) to the needy.

At Lucknow’s Aishbagh Eidgah, five persons offered namaz. Other mosques in the city also witnessed a similar scene due to restrictions, preventing congregational prayers.

Both Shia and Sunni clerics had appealed to the people to avoid shopping for Eid and help the poor and the needy, who have been affected by the pandemic.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Patry supremo Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, UP assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit and state ministers extended their wishes to people on the festival.

